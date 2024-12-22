Former Haryana CM Chautala cremated with state honours

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Om Prakash Chautala was cremated with full state honours in Teja Khera village of native district, Sirsa. As the news of his demise spread among the political circles, social media handles were flooded with condolences. The 89-year-old veteran collapsed at his Gurugram residence and was rushed to hospital on Friday. He survived by two sons and three daughters. His wife, Sneh Lata passed away five years ago. Key politicians, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal attended the last rites.

Among others present were, state Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, former Union minister Venod Sharma, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, BJP’s Manpreet Badal and Manjinder Singh Sirsa and several other leaders. Also, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja reached the farmhouse in the morning to pay their last respects. His both sons Abhay Singh Chautala and Ajay Singh Chautala performed the last rites of the fearless politician. Abhay Singh Chautala is presently the holding the reins of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), a party that has ruled the Haryana politics for a longtime.