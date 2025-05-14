Former defence secretary Ajay Kumar appointed UPSC chairman

New Delhi: Former defence secretary Ajay Kumar has been appointed chairman of the UPSC, according to a Union Personnel Ministry order. The post of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairman fell vacant after the completion of Preeti Sudan's tenure on April 29. Kumar's appointment was cleared by President Droupadi Murmu, according to the order issued on Tuesday.

A 1985-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre, Kumar worked as defence secretary from August 23, 2019 to October 31, 2022, according to his service records. The UPSC conducts civil services examinations to select officers for the IAS, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. It is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of 10 members. At present, posts of two members are vacant in the commission. A UPSC chairman is appointed for a term of six years or until attaining 65 years of age.