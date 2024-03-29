Former DCP interrogated in T’gana phone-tapping case

Hyderabad: A former DCP of the Commissioner’s Task Force, a wing of Hyderabad Police, and another police official were questioned by the police in connection with a case of phone tapping and destroying certain computer systems and official data.

“They are being interrogated,” a senior police official said on Thursday, amid reports of their arrest. On March 23, two additional superintendents of police, who were accused of colluding with suspended DSP of the SIB D Praneeth Rao, were arrested.

Praneeth Rao was accused of erasing the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as phone tapping during the previous BRS government. On March 13, Praneeth Rao, accused of developing profiles of several persons and monitoring them clandestinely, without authorisation and illegally, besides destroying certain computer systems and official data, was arrested.

As part of investigation into the case, the police had recently issued a lookout circular (LOC) against former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao and then deputy commissioner of police at the Commissioner’s Task Force P Radhakrishna and a senior executive of a Telugu TV channel. The lookout circular was issued against them as they were not available

for investigation in the case

and were allegedly not cooperating, police had said, adding they are suspected to have gone abroad.