Former dacoit Malkhan Singh joins Congress

: Former dacoit Malkhan Singh on Wednesday joined the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections will likely be held in a few months.

Malkhan Singh was known as a dreaded dacoit in the state’s Chambal region for two decades before he surrendered in 1982. After joining the Congress in the presence of the party’s state chief Kamal Nath and leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh here, the former bandit said the BJP will be wiped out from the Gwalior-Chambal region