Former Congress MLA Sangram Thopte resigns, likely to join BJP

Pune: Former Congress MLA Sangram Thopte has resigned from the party amid speculation that he will join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra. Thopte, who had represented the Bhor constituency in Pune district three times, was defeated by NCP candidate Shankar Mandekar in the 2024 assembly polls. Thopte, whose family is rooted in Congress' tradition, is the son of party veteran Anantrao Thopte, who had represented Bhor six times. "I have submitted my resignation to state Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal and Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala," Thopte told PTI over the phone on Saturday.

He resigned on Friday and removed the Congress logo from his cover image on his social media handles. Asked about his plans, Thopte said he would discuss with his supporters on Sunday. Reacting to Thopte's resignation, Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said, "Anantrao Thopte is a senior leader of the party. The Thopte family has a long-standing Congress legacy. Sangram Thopte should carry that legacy forward". Sapkal claimed the Congress wanted to field Sangram Thopte for the assembly Speaker's position after Nana Patole resigned when the MVA was in power, but (the then opposition leader) Devendra Fadnavis scuttled their efforts by pressuring the then governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. "Fadnavis pressured Koshyari to defer the speaker's election. As a result, Thopte could not assume the position," he said. The post of legislative assembly speaker fell vacant after Patole resigned in February 2021. In July 2022, BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar became the speaker. Sapkal further claimed that the delay in appointing the speaker eventually led to the political split in Shiv Sena (in 2022). "Had Thopte become Speaker, this political scenario could have been avoided. It was Fadnavis who wronged Thopte. He should not come under the influence of Fadnavis who ensured his electoral defeat," Sapkal told reporters. Narwekar was elected unopposed as the speaker of the 15th Maharashtra legislative assembly in December 2024 as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) decided not to put up a contest.