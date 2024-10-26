Former CM Hooda takes a dig at BJP, says promise of MSP false

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP government is deliberately delaying purchase, lifting and payment of paddy because the government’s aim is to push agriculture and farmers into losses.

Answering queries after the proceedings of the Assembly session, Hooda said that breaking promises made during the elections is an old habit of BJP. “Once again, the BJP government has failed to provide full MSP and fertilisers to farmers on time,” he said.

The former CM said that farmers are forced to sell their crops at a rate of Rs 200-300 less than the MSP due to lack of smooth purchase of paddy in the state’s mandis. “BJP had promised farmers to purchase paddy at the rate of Rs 3,100 during the elections. But like always, this promise of BJP also proved to be false,” he pointed out. Hooda said during the Congress government, farmers never faced any problems in selling their crops. “After cutting the J form, they used to get full payment within three days. But now it takes many days and even months for the farmers to get the payment for their crops,” he stated. “Not only this, this government is also not able to provide DAP to the farmers on time for sowing the next crop. Due to non-supply of fertilisers, farmers have to wait for many days in long queues,” he added.

Hooda said markets all over the state are filled with paddy and farmers are not getting space to keep their crops. “Farmers are forced to put their crops on the road. Till now 10 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is yet to be lifted. Due to this, there is also a delay in payment to the farmers,” he said. The former CM said the government should not test the patience of the farmers and should fulfil its responsibility.