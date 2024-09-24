Former CM Hooda puts his weight behind Panwar, urges people to do the right thing

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda warned people not to vote for the parties and candidates trying to divide anti-BJP votes and said that every vote cast in favour of the Congress candidates would be a vote for him.



Hooda on Tuesday appealed for votes for Congress candidates by holding nine public meetings in Ganaur and Sonipat.

Addressing the people in Sonipat, he said Congress candidate Surendra Panwar is an honest man. “The court has done justice to Surendra Panwar and now you should also do justice to him. Every vote cast for him will mean Hooda’s vote and your government will be formed in the state,” he stated.

In Ganaur, Hooda said that vote cutters have been deployed at many places as part of a conspiracy to cut the votes of the Congress. “There is a need to stay away from them because all of them are pawns of the BJP. This time there is a direct contest between Congress and BJP. Congress candidate from Ganaur is Pandit Kuldeep Sharma. On my request, make Kuldeep an MLA. He should win with a huge margin and you would have your say in the government,” he stated.

He said that the Congress had worked hard to make Sonipat’s name shine all over the world by making it an industry and education hub, but the BJP government was only a letdown. “Congress had laid the foundation stone of Asia’s largest international horticulture market in Ganaur in 2014, but the BJP government could not get it built even in 10 years,” he stated. “Congress got a rail coach factory approved in Sonipat, but BJP got it cancelled. The BJP has put development on the back foot. Congress’ approved projects were either stalled or cancelled.”Hooda also held public meetings in Panchi, Purkhas, Kailana, Bajana, Pugthala, Khubdu and Gumad villages in Ganaur.