Former BJP loyalist Jangra loses chairman post

Chandigarh: Shifting loyalties has probably cost Naresh Jangra dear as the Haryana Government has removed him from the post of chairman of the Haryana Labour Welfare Board with immediate effect.



Jangra was a close aide of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and had been appointed as the chairman on Kuldeep’s recommendation. However, during the Haryana polls, Naresh left the BJP and joined the Congress. As soon as Kuldeep joined the BJP, Jangra also followed him. Subsequently, Kuldeep contested the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket. Jangra belongs to the OBC. He also was the district president of the OBC front in the BJP.