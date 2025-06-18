Former Army chiefs deliberate on future readiness of force

New Delhi: The Indian Army’s leadership, past and present, converged in the national capital for a two-day brainstorming session, ‘Chiefs’ Chintan’, to deliberate on critical operational, technological, and organisational reforms to ensure the force remains future-ready.

The event, which concluded on Tuesday, saw Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi provide a comprehensive briefing to former Army Chiefs on ‘Operation Sindoor’ — a strategic military campaign — alongside broader discussions on modernisation, joint warfare, and welfare initiatives.

The session’s highlight was a detailed presentation on ‘Operation Sindoor’, which underscored the Indian Army’s synergised operations with the Indian Air Force and Navy.

General Dwivedi elaborated on the execution of the mission, its strategic outcomes, and the pioneering ‘jointmanship’ model adopted by the tri-services.

Former chiefs were also apprised of the operational challenges, tactical innovations, and lessons learned during the campaign, fostering a constructive exchange of insights to refine future strategies.

A significant focus was placed on the Army’s rapid absorption of cutting-edge technologies, including the induction of artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, and cyber-defence capabilities.

General Dwivedi emphasised ongoing modernisation efforts to enhance battlefield transparency, precision strike capabilities, and networked warfare systems. These initiatives align with the broader national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’, with the Army outlining its role in contributing to India’s transformation into a developed nation through infrastructure development, disaster response, and technological self-reliance.

Human resource reforms and veteran welfare emerged as key themes during the deliberations. The leadership discussed policy overhauls to improve career progression, training, and quality-of-life measures for serving personnel, alongside expanding healthcare, housing, and skill-development schemes for veterans.

Former chiefs lauded the Army’s efforts to institutionalise a “veteran-first” approach while stressing the need for sustained implementation.

The conclave concluded with former Army chiefs sharing strategic recommendations drawn from their tenures, fostering a rare continuum of institutional wisdom.