Form panel to probe delay in warehouse construction: Khattar

Chandigarh: Taking strong note of an incomplete CM announcement made in the year 2015 regarding construction of a warehouse in Punhana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the administrative secretary to form a committee to investigate the entire matter and take action against the guilty.



Khattar, while presiding over an important meeting with administrative secretaries to review the implementation of CM announcements here Saturday, directed the officers concerned to expedite the work of each project.

In the meeting, Khattar reviewed the projects of various departments. Directing the administrative secretaries, he said that the announcements pending till the year 2020 should be completed this year itself so that the public can get the benefit of these projects at the earliest. He further directed the officers to prepare PERT charts for all the projects so as to get a clear picture of the project completion deadline.

Besides this, the implementation of the projects of the year 2021, 2022 should also be expedited, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed.