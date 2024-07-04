‘Form of war rapidly transforming, need to be ready to accept change’

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Thursday said the form of war is transforming rapidly due to technological advancements and the country’s armed forces will have to be ready to accept this change.

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering of Army officers, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and soldiers drawn from 18 Grenadiers to mark 25 years of the battles of Tololing and Tiger Hill fought during the Kargil war in 1999.

“People of the country have faith in our capabilities and due to that, we have this immense prestige. The legacy that has been bequeathed to you has been earned by our ancestors. We may not have made a direct contribution but we are reaping its fruits,” Gen Chauhan told the gathering.

This also “entrusts on us responsibilities”, both individually and as a community, he said. One cannot make a mistake as a soldier and as a community, the trust can never be lowered, the chief of defence staff (CDS) added.

In his address, Gen Chauhan said, “We are going through an age of transformation. In today’s era, the form of a war is rapidly changing. Therefore, we will always have to be ready to accept this change.”

“Today we are talking of multi-domain warfare. Instead of just conventional domains like land, sea, maritime and air, the cyber, electromagnetic spectrum and space domains are also added to augment our military strength,” he said.