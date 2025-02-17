Forget about giving 2 lakh jobs, BJP govt not even able to conduct CET: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that forget far from delivering on its promise of giving permanent jobs, BJP is not even able to conduct CET in many years.

He said BJP has confused the youth in the name of CET.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which came to power by promising to give two lakh permanent jobs, has not been able to decide the rules and date of CET till now.

Hooda said BJP is playing with the future of the unemployed under its well-known policy.

“Lakhs of unemployed youth, who are becoming over-age while waiting for recruitments, are continuously waiting for CET and new recruitments. But as usual, the government is giving dates after dates,” he said.

In a statement, he said that before the elections, BJP had announced to make all 1.20 lakh employees employed under Haryana ‘Kaushal Vikas Nigam’ permanent.

“Not only this, BJP also spread lies against Congress during the elections. It lied that if Congress comes to power, ‘Kaushal Nigam’ will be abolished and all temporary employees will be fired,” he said.

“The truth is that Congress had promised in its manifesto to regularise all the skilled workers and

give proper salary hike. But after the elections, the truth of BJP’s lies came out in front of everyone. Going back on its own promise, BJP started firing Kaushal Nigam employees as soon as it formed the government,” he added.

“One by one, the government has started retrenching ‘Kaushal Nigam’ employees from every department. Not only this, BJP could not even defend the rule of making skilled workers permanent in the High Court and the High Court declared the rules made by BJP as unfair,” Hooda pointed out.