Forest guard injured in accidental shooting during elephant chase

Alipurduar: A forest guard was injured by his own service weapon while responding to a report of elephants in Narathali forest, South Raidak Range, Buxa Tiger Project (East), around 10 p.m. on Saturday.



Dilip Mangar (55), the injured guard, was initially taken to the Alipurduar District Hospital and later transferred to North Bengal Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Forest department sources reported that a large herd of wild elephants had moved from Narathali forest towards the locality. In response, a team of at least eight forest guards of Kamakhyaguri mobile range of the Buxa Tiger Reserve was dispatched.

During the operation to drive the elephants back, a wild tusker charged at the guards. In an effort to defend himself, Mangar fired warning shots into the air. He stumbled over a tree trunk and fell, accidentally discharging his weapon and injuring his leg. The elephants retreated into the forest after hearing the gunfire.

Debashis Sharma, Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (East), stated, “The accident occurred while managing the elephant herd. The guard is stable and receiving medical care.”