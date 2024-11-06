Forest dept ramps up patrols as wild elephants raid crops in Madarihat

Alipurduar: Forest officials are grappling with a growing crisis as over 125 wild elephants, drawn by ripening paddy fields, settle near Jaldapara, wreaking havoc on Madarihat’s farmlands. Each evening, these elephants divide into groups, raiding various areas, damaging property and raising serious concerns for public safety. The forest department has issued a warning to residents and increased patrols to control the incursions.

According to forest department sources, a total of nine patrol teams are now active in the Madarihat and North Jaldapara ranges, with five teams in Madarihat, two in North Jaldapara, and two dedicated elephant squads working through the night. Patrolling has been continuous, from 5 pm to 5 am, and supported by 35 members from the Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC).

Electric fences in key forest-adjacent villages have also been reinforced as an added precaution. With the corn season set to follow the paddy harvest, the forest department plans to further tighten patrols in the coming weeks. Additionally, the forest department has resumed its SMS alert service, notifying nearly 2,000 residents daily across high-risk zones about potential elephant movements.

Navjeet De, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara Forest Division, emphasised the scale of the challenge. “Over 100 elephants are present in the Madarihat area alone, divided into 10-15 groups. Managing multiple teams of elephants across two range areas at night is difficult. Our nine teams are patrolling continuously, and we are sending daily SMS alerts to local officials, community leaders, NGOs, and residents. We are also working closely with each JFMC for a coordinated response,” he said.

Divisional Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan underscored the need for vigilance as crops reach harvesting. “With paddy and other crops ripening, every team in our forest department is on alert. We’ve added patrol cars, and our night patrols continue to prevent elephants from entering residential areas. We’re hopeful these measures will keep the elephants at a safe distance,” he stated.