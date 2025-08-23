Forensic push bolsters cyber security in UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is consistently taking decisive measures to strengthen law and order through advanced use of technology. In order to achieve that, a key focus has been the promotion of forensic science, now made mandatory in law enforcement on the instructions of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Over the past eight years, the state has established modern forensic labs, equipped agencies with state-of-the-art tools to counter cybercrime, and enhanced police–forensic cooperation.

As part of these efforts, a cybercrime awareness workshop was organised in Noida on Friday. The workshop focused on growing cyber threats in the digital era and strategies to tackle them. Key discussions included the importance of cyber audits, the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, and data security. Experts highlighted that penalties of up to Rs 250 crore could be imposed for data theft in the future.

The event saw the participation of Dr G.K. Goswami, founder director of Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science, Additional CP Ajay Kumar, along with entrepreneurs, banking sector representatives, RWAs, social workers, and police

personnel.