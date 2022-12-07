Forensic experts collect samples from Bhupatinagar explosion site

KOLKATA: The forensic team on Tuesday visited the explosion site at Bhupatinagar of Bhagabanpur in East Midnapore for sample collection.



On Tuesday afternoon, the forensic team went to the house of Rajkumar Manna, where the explosion had taken place four days ago. While searching Rajkumar's house, forensic experts found a piece of container from a hole in the ground. They also found a few other holes on the floor of the house, which are suspected to be the places of explosion. It is suspected that the explosives were buried under the floor inside some sort of container.

Forensic experts on Tuesday collected the samples of the objects, which flew off to a certain distance due to the impact of the explosion. The experts also measured the place where the objects were found from the explosion site and suspect that it was a result of high intensity explosion.

Meanwhile on Tuesday a lawyer filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the Bhupatinagar explosion at the Calcutta High Court demanding National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. However the date of the hearing the matter will be informed on Wednesday.