Foreign Secy Misri to visit Mauritius

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Mauritius from December 20-22, marking the first high-level engagement since the new government, led by PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam, took office. The visit highlights India’s priority on relations with Mauritius, rooted in shared history, culture, and tradition, and aligns with India’s Vision SAGAR, Africa Forward policy, and commitment to the Global South.

Ramgoolam’s coalition achieved a landslide victory in last month’s elections. The Ministry of External Affairs noted the trip continues regular high-level exchanges and aims to strengthen cooperation across various sectors. India’s SAGAR vision, introduced nine years ago, focuses on peace and security in the Indian Ocean region. The visit underscores India’s efforts to deepen ties with Mauritius, reflecting mutual commitment to strategic, cultural, and

economic collaboration.