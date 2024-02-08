Foreign Secy Kwatra discusses Indo-Pacific, bilateral ties with Japan

TOKYO: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday met senior officials of the Japanese foreign ministry and exchanged views on ways to further expand the bilateral strategic ties, India-Japan cooperation in the shared Indo-Pacific region and global issues of common interest.



Kwatra was on a two-day visit to Tokyo from Wednesday for Vice Ministerial Dialogue and Foreign Office Consultations with his counterparts in Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement in New Delhi.

During the visit, the foreign secretary held bilateral consultations with Masataka Okano, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, “reviewing the entire gamut of areas in India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, including political relations, defence and security, trade, investment, technologies and people-to-people ties”, it said.

Both sides agreed to expand both scope and depth of relations. They also discussed global issues of shared interest.

At the Foreign Office Consultations with Takehiro Funakoshi, Japan’s QUAD Sherpa and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kwatra exchanged views on the regional situation and India-Japan cooperation in the shared Indo-Pacific region and other issues of common interest, the statement said.