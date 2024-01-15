Forces launch search ops in Poonch after suspicious movement

Jammu: The security forces launched search operations in several villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday following reports of suspicious movement in the area, officials said on Monday.

The search operations were undertaken in Sawjian areas of Mandi tehsil, they said, adding that sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance were used in it.

Meanwhile, a search operation was underway in Krishnagati, Dharti, Dhara, Magnad and Jallas areas of Poonch to track down the terrorists, who had fired on a convoy of the Army vehicles on Friday. The troops are using sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance to comb the area, which has dense forest, , the officials said.

Moreover, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 16 Corps Lt General Navin Sachdeva directed troops to remain steadfast towards maintaining peace in the Doda-Kishtwar region. Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, who took over as GoC of the White Knight Corps recently, is undertaking a ground-zero visit to review the security situation and operational preparedness of troops in the Jammu region.