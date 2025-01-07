For the first time, Andaman’s ‘primitive’ Jarawa tribe members feature in voter list

Port Blair: In a historic step, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has enrolled and distributed voter ID cards to 19 members of the Jarawa community, earlier known as ferocious and reclusive, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar himself handed over voter ID cards to the members of the Jarawa tribe, also one of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, at their settlement in Jirkatang in South Andaman district.

“We adopted a comprehensive measure to uphold the unique identity of the Jarawa community and safeguard their privacy,” South Andaman District Election Officer Arjun Sharma told news agency.

Their enrolment process was designed in such a way that intrusion into their daily lives is minimal, but their understanding of rights as citizens of India is maximum, Sharma said.

“This is a landmark achievement in India’s democratic evolution, symbolising the country’s commitment to ensuring inclusivity and equity for all citizens. In a careful balance between inclusivity and cultural preservation, we ensured that no aspect of the process would compromise the dignity of the Jarawa people,” he said.

A key role in this achievement was played by the Andaman Adim Janjati Vikas Samiti (AAJVS), which facilitated the process by building awareness among the Jarawa community about the electoral process in a culturally appropriate and respectful manner, officials said.

The AAJVS used methods tailored to the tribe’s traditional way of understanding, explaining the significance of elections and their role in shaping governance, without disrupting their distinct cultural fabric.

The Jarawas are one of the indigenous tribes of the Andaman Islands, known for their semi-nomadic lifestyle, reliance on forest resources, and deep connection to their natural environment.

Historically, the Jarawas remained isolated from outside contact, preserving their unique cultural practices and traditions. They inhabit the western coasts of South and Middle Andaman Islands, a region rich in biodiversity that supports their traditional way of life.

The first significant friendly contact with the Jarawas occurred in April 1996, marking a turning point in their interaction with the outside world.

This event was initiated when Enmei, a 21-year-old Jarawa tribesman, suffered a serious fracture in his left ankle.

“The administration provided him with medical treatment, and after his recovery, he was safely returned to his settlement. This incident was pivotal in fostering mutual trust and respect between the Jarawas and the administration,” Sharma said.