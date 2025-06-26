For some it’s ‘Modi first, country later’: Kharge’s swipe at Tharoor

New Delhi: In a jibe at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said his party believes

in “country first” mantra but for some it is “Modi first and country later”.

Soon after Kharge’s remarks at a press conference here, Tharoor put out a cryptic post on X in

which there was an image of a bird with the caption -- “Don’t ask permission to fly. The wings are yours. And the sky belongs to no one...”

Asked about Tharoor’s article on Operation Sindoor outreach in which he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said, “I can’t read English well. His (Tharoor’s) (English) language is very good, that’s why we have made him a Congress Working Committee member.”