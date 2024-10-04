For Durga Puja, SPC implements enhanced security measures

Siliguri: In preparation for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, the Siliguri Police Commissionerate (SPC) has announced a comprehensive security plan aimed at ensuring a safe and peaceful festive season for citizens. C. Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police unveiled several initiatives, including the deployment of anti-crime wings, drone surveillance, introduction of pink mobile vans.



A puja guide map has been launched by the SPC for the convenience of people.

This year, the SPC is focusing on stricter traffic management, mirroring previous years’ efforts.

"We are determined to conduct a peaceful Durga Puja and carnival. Special measures have been taken during the puja, with increased police presence throughout the city," stated CP Sudhakar.

According to the police, 19 Police Assistance Booths, alongside two pink mobile patrolling vans and police pickets will be stationed at key locations, especially around major puja pandals. A total of 2,000 police personnel, including civic volunteers, will be deployed to maintain order.

Additionally, two control rooms—one dedicated to police operations and the other to traffic management—will be set up to oversee the festivities. During the Durga Puja carnival, heightened security measures will include increased barricading to manage crowds effectively.

Tanmoy Sarkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Head Quarter highlighted ongoing efforts such as surprise inspections and anti-sabotage checks, aimed at further enhancing safety measures.

Goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter the city from October 8 to 10 from 4 pm to 2 am and from October 10 to 14, from 4 pm to 4 am.