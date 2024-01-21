For Ayodhya residents, ‘Pran Pratishtha’ is tryst with divinity

Ayodhya: ‘I did not want to take the photograph of Lord Ram but etch his image in my heart instead,’ said Amit Pathak, a resident of Tulsinagar in Ayodhya, a day ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram temple.



The residents of Ayodhya are awaiting their “tryst with divinity” on January 22.

While talking to news agency, the voice of Pathak, whose house is around one kilometre from the newly-constructed Ram temple, choked with emotions.

Pathak works in Lucknow and he had made up his mind that he would be in Ayodhya on January 22.

‘I was mentally prepared to walk down to Ayodhya in case I did not get any bus or any other vehicle. However, by the grace of Prabhu Shri Ram, I got a bus and I arrived in Ayodhya on Friday itself,’

he said, and added that he is falling short of words to express himself.

‘When the Babri mosque was razed, I was two years old. My mother used to take me to the Ram temple. Now, after January 22 ceremony, I will take my mother to the newly-constructed Ram temple,’ Pathak added.

Expressing happiness over the upcoming consecration ceremony, Ayodhya-based homoeopathy doctor Dr Indroneel Banerjee told news agency, ‘It is such a moment for the people of Ayodhya which can never be forgotten. The people here have waited for this day for the past few generations. Ayodhya has the potential to become the spiritual capital of the country.’