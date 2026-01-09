For 2026, Indian Railways to roll out ‘52 reforms in 52 weeks’ agenda

New Delhi: Indian Railways is set to undertake a series of wide-ranging reforms in 2026 aimed at strengthening operational efficiency, governance and passenger services. As part of an ambitious reform roadmap, the national transporter plans to roll out 52 major reforms through the year under the theme “52 Reforms in 52 Weeks”, with a strong focus on systemic improvements in operations and service delivery.

A major thrust of the reform agenda will be the accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies across railway operations. Officials said these technologies are expected to play an increasingly important role in enhancing safety, improving maintenance practices and streamlining the day-to-day functioning of the Railways.

Passenger services, particularly food and catering, also featured prominently in the discussions. The ministry has outlined plans for significant reforms to improve food quality, upgrade catering standards and enhance overall onboard services, to provide a better travel experience to passengers.

Human resource development is another key pillar of the proposed reforms. The Railways is looking to revamp its talent management and training systems, including exploring innovative methods of skill development to better prepare employees for emerging challenges and new technologies.

The reform roadmap was discussed during a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers of State V. Somanna and Ravneet Singh, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board, and senior railway officials.

Safety remains a top priority for the ministry. Officials highlighted a significant reduction in consequential train accidents over the past decade, with numbers dropping by nearly 90 per cent from 135 in 2014–15 to 11 in 2025–26 so far. The Railways have now set a target of bringing such accidents down to single digits.

During the meeting, Union Ministers of State, the Railway Board leadership and senior officials shared feedback based on their on-ground experiences. Progress on infrastructure development, maintenance activities and capacity enhancement initiatives across the railway network was also reviewed, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to a safer, more efficient and passenger-focused railway system.