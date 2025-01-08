Focusing on PM’s GYAN vision, MP Cabinet gives in-principle nod to ‘Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission’

Bhopal: In a significant decision, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday granted in-principle approval to launch ‘Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission’ (VYSM) focusing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Naari (GYAN).

The mission will be officially launched on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, celebrated as National Youth Day.

Aiming to make India a developed country by 2047, PM Modi has outlined a vision focusing on the empowerment of ‘GYAN,’ which stands for Gareeb (the poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Narishakti (women).

Inspired by PM Modi’s vision, CM Yadav announced the launch of four missions—Yuva Shakti, Gareeb Kalyan, Kisan Kalyan, and Nari Shashaktikaran—to empower the youth, farmers, poor, and women in the state on August 15, 2024.

The VYSM is aimed at the comprehensive socio-economic development of the state’s youth by integrating youth-oriented activities under a single platform.

The cabinet’s in-principle approval for VYSM is one of the initiatives aimed at empowering the youth in the state, government spokesperson and Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said while briefing about the cabinet decisions.

The youth mission will serve as a partnership platform to coordinate activities focused on youth orientation, thereby promoting the state’s development.

The mission’s primary objectives include building self-confidence among youth, preparing them for competition, and enhancing their skills and talents. The mission is structured around three key components: dialogue, competence, and prosperity.

Three major goals have been set for the mission. The first is to ensure that the income level of every youth reaches at least the minimum wage of a skilled worker.

The second goal is to facilitate the completion of education up to class 12 for all youths, targeting completion by 2028 for class 10 and by 2030 for class 12.

The third objective is to involve every youth in social initiatives for the benefit of society, aiming to achieve 70% success by 2030.

The Cabinet also approved a collaboration agreement among the MP State Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited, affiliated milk unions, and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), aiming to double the income of dairy farmers and boost dairy production in the state.

Milk collection centres will be set up in every village panchayat to ensure fair milk pricing, with milk unions’ processing capacity boosted by Rs 1,500 crore investment over five years. Milk committees will increase from 6,000 to 9,000, raising milk collection from 10.5 lakh to 20 lakh kilograms.

Dairy producers’ annual income is expected to double from Rs 1,700 crore to Rs 3,500 crore. The Sanchi brand will also be promoted nationally.