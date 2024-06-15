Focus on safety, punctuality, and service quality, says Railway Minister Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Upon his reappointment as the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw summoned a crucial meeting at the Rail Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday, to thoroughly assess and enhance the security, safety, and punctuality of train operations, as well as the quality of services provided to passengers both on trains and at stations.



The gathering included members of the Railway Board, senior railway officials, and general managers of zonal railways, with all Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) participating via video conferencing. Ministry sources confirmed that during the meeting, an in-depth discussion was held, with a particular emphasis on enhancing service quality and train punctuality.

This initiative comes in light of recent data showing a significant decrease in the punctuality of mail and express trains to over 70 per cent since the previous year. Additionally, the speed of freight trains has been reduced to 27.5 kmph. However, railway authorities have attributed this decline to an increased focus on track maintenance and the allocation of time blocks for both new and maintenance work.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw underscored the critical importance of safety and infrastructure, stating that there must be no compromise in these areas. He placed a strong emphasis on punctuality, highlighting the need for trains to run on time consistently. He directed officials to investigate the underlying causes of train delays on specific routes that affect overall punctuality, stressing that such delays are unacceptable. He also mandated strict monitoring of punctuality figures and called for an overall improvement in this area.

A comprehensive analysis was also conducted, and it was decided that the proper functioning of amenities such as ACs and fans at stations during the summer peak season would be ensured. Addressing the issue of overcrowding in trains during the summer peak, the minister also urged railway officials to take immediate steps to alleviate this problem.