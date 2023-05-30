FM Sitharaman chairs meeting of National Industrial Corridor Development Programme

Chandigarh: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday chaired the second meeting of the apex monitoring authority on the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT).



Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar along with the Chief Ministers and Industry Ministers of various states participated in this meeting through video conferencing. Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog, Suman Bery and Haryana’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Minister, J P Dalal also remained present during the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister shared the progress report of the two big projects of the state namely the Integrated Multi-Modal logistics hub- Nangal Choudhary covering an area of 886 acres and IMC at Hisar covering 1,605 acres.

“The proposed Integrated Multi Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary in Haryana is to be built on 886 acres. The work on road, water and electricity etc. related to this project has started and is expected to be completed by June. A target has been set to soon float the EPC tender for the Internal Rail Yard Infrastructure,” informed Khattar.

Giving information about the Industrial Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) Hisar to be developed on 1,605 acres of land, the Chief Minister said that in principle approval had been given for the CLU. Environment clearance will also be completed soon. This project is also progressing at a fast pace, informed the Chief Minister.

Khattar said that the State Government will soon send a DPR for Inland Container Depot at Kalanaur, Yamunanagar to the Centre so that the work on this project can also begin.

The Chief Minister said that the National Industrial Corridor Programme will help with the industrialisation and logistics in the state, which will lead to economic progress not only for the state but for the country.

A prosperous India is being built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With his vision, 11 industrial corridors are going to be built across the country. Haryana Government is committed to realising the dream of the Prime Minister, added Khattar.