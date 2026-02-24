FM presents Budget of Rs 1.72 lakh crore with significant investments in education, industry, and connectivity

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has presented a Rs 1.72 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2026-27, outlining a comprehensive roadmap for education, health, irrigation, digital connectivity, and employment, with special focus on Bastar and other formerly Naxal-affected regions. Finance Minister OP Choudhary presented the state’s third budget under the theme of “SANKALP”

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the 2026-27 budget as a strong commitment to public welfare and development. He said the budget aims to transform Chhattisgarh into a developed state by empowering farmers, women, youth, and workers. Key allocations in agriculture, industry, health, and infrastructure are expected to generate employment opportunities and enhance the living standards of citizens across the state.

The budget places strong emphasis on the social sector, which accounts for 40 of total expenditure, while 36% is earmarked for boosting economic activities and 24% for administrative and general services. In addition, a special green budget of Rs 14,300 crore has been allocated to promote environmental protection and sustainable development initiatives.

The budget places strong emphasis on the overall development of Surguja, Bastar, and other formerly Naxal-affected regions. In a landmark move for education in Bastar, the government has announced the establishment of two “Education Cities” in sensitive areas like Abujhmad and Jagargunda, with a budget allocation of Rs 100 crore. Special initiatives have also been planned to promote sports and preserve cultural identity, including the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum, providing a platform for local talent and reinforcing the region’s positive identity. Additionally, 1,500 new positions have been created for Bastar Fighters.

The government has prioritized expanding healthcare services in remote areas. Plans include the establishment of a super-specialty hospital in Jagdalpur and a medical college and medical city in Dantewada. Special recruitment drives for doctors will be conducted to ensure that residents in these regions have access to quality healthcare within their own communities.

In the irrigation sector, a major project has been announced to construct a barrage on the Indravati River at an estimated cost of Rs 2,024 crore. This initiative is expected to provide irrigation facilities to an additional 32,000 hectares in the Bastar region, significantly boosting agricultural productivity and supporting farmers’ livelihoods.

Women’s Empowerment: Registration Fee Exemption and Financial Assistance

The Chhattisgarh Budget 2026–27 includes major initiatives to promote the economic and social empowerment of women. A 50 percent exemption on registration fees for property purchased in women’s names has been proposed, encouraging property ownership and financial security. The government will also launch the Rani Durgavati Yojana, providing Rs 1.5 lakh to eligible girls when they reach the age of 18. Additionally, the Mukhyamantri Lakhpati Didi Parikrama Yojana will be implemented, and 250 Mahatari Sadans will be constructed to further support women’s social empowerment.

Agriculture Sector Initiatives

Significant allocations have been made to strengthen the agriculture sector. Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked for the Krishak Unnati Yojana, aimed at providing financial support to farmers and boosting agricultural development. Irrigation infrastructure will be improved with Rs 5,500 crore allocated for agricultural pumps, while Rs 600 crore has been set aside to support landless farming families. A further Rs 100 crore will be invested in employment-oriented initiatives such as agro-based industries, agro-forest processing, rice mills, and poultry farms in Bastar and Surguja, helping increase farmers’ incomes and strengthen the rural economy.

Cashless Medical Scheme for Employees

The budget also provides for the implementation of a cashless medical scheme to safeguard the health of government employees. Under this scheme, employees will receive treatment at listed government and private hospitals without making cash payments, ensuring hassle-free access to healthcare. Rs 100 crore has been allocated to support this initiative.

Budget 2026-27: Other Key Announcements

- A new 200-bed hospital will be built in Raipur, further strengthening healthcare facilities in the capital.

- Showrooms will be opened at the state's five major airports to promote Chhattisgarh's local products at the national and international levels.

- The Sayangudi scheme will be expanded across the state, with a provision of approximately ₹5,000 crore.

- A 200-seat hostel for OBC girl students will be built in Raipur, providing better facilities for higher education.

- A provision of ₹600 crore for landless agricultural families to strengthen their income and economic security.

- A provision of ₹10,000 crore for the Krishak Unnati Yojana, which will focus on increasing farmers' income and making agriculture profitable.

- A provision of ₹5,500 crore for agricultural pumps, which will expand irrigation facilities and increase agricultural production.

- A provision has been made for the construction of a 200-bed Mother-Child Hospital (MCH) in Kalibari, Raipur, and a district hospital in Chirmiri.

- Development projects worth up to ₹50 lakh will be carried out through the Gram Sabha, promoting decision-making and implementation at the local level.

- A provision of ₹1,700 crore has been made under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which will expand rural roads and strengthen connectivity.

- A budget of ₹200 crore has been made for the Chief Minister's Road Scheme, which will further improve the road network in the state.

- A provision of ₹22 crore has been made for the establishment of 5 new Nalanda Libraries, which will provide modern study facilities to students.

- A provision of ₹200 crore has been made for the implementation of the Chief Minister's Ideal City Prosperity Scheme.

- A provision of ₹1,500 crore has been made for cashless treatment up to ₹5 lakh under the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Ayushman Yojana.

- ₹10 crore for an industrial complex in Nava Raipur-Rajnandgaon, which will accelerate industrial development.

- The budget for the Industries Department has been increased to ₹1,750 crore, which will increase investment and employment opportunities.

- The Chief Minister Lakhpati Didi Parikrama Yojana will be implemented, which will encourage women's self-help groups.

- An investment of ₹100 crore will be provided to promote employment-oriented industries in Bastar and Surguja, such as rice mills, poultry farms, and agro-processing units.

- The Rani Durgavati Yojana will be launched, under which financial assistance of ₹1.5 lakh will be provided to girls upon turning 18.

- A provision of ₹930 crore has been made for forest conservation, along with the recruitment of 1,000 new posts.

- A provision of ₹11,000 crore for the development of sanctuaries and wildlife conservation.

- ₹100 crore for subsidy on EV (electric vehicle) purchases, which will promote environmental protection.

- A National Archery Academy will be established in Nava Raipur, providing training to sports talent.

- A modern sports complex will be constructed in Nava Raipur.

- The first homeopathy college will be built in Raipur.

- A provision of ₹57 crore has been made for the Sports Promotion Scheme, which will provide better facilities to athletes.

- A provision of ₹100 crore has been made for the cashless treatment scheme for government employees.

- A 50 per cent discount on registration fees for women on the purchase of immovable property.

- An announcement of Rs 100 crore each for the Chief Minister's AI Mission, Chief Minister's Tourism Development Mission, Chief Minister's Sports Excellence Mission, Infrastructure Mission, Start-Up Mission, and NIPUN Mission.