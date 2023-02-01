FM announces 50 destinations to be developed as a ‘complete package of tourism’ to boost the sector

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 50 destinations to be developed as a ‘complete package of tourism’ while presenting the Union Budget 2023-2024 in the Parliament on Wednesday.

The destinations will be selected through challenge mode using an integrated and innovative approach towards the boost and development of tourism, for both domestic and foreign tourists.

The finance minister further proposed to launch an application in which all the relevant aspects of the tourist destination would be made available, in addition to aspects such as physical connectivity, virtual connectivity, tourist guides, high standards for food streets and tourists’ security, to enhance the tourist experience. Moreover, the budget for FY 23-24 proposed to achieve the objectives of the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative- to strengthen domestic tourism, sector-specific skilling and entrepreneurship development.

To encourage tourism in the border villages, the FM announced that tourism infrastructure and amenities will be facilitated under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

Sitharaman said, “Dekho Apna Desh initiative was launched as an appeal by the Prime Minister to the middle class to prefer domestic tourism over international tourism while ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme’ was launched for integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits.”

“The country offers an immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped into tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular. Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode, with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships,” the finance minister mentioned while talking about the potential of tourism in India.

She also said Unity Mall, to promote and sell the state’s own One District, One Product (ODOPs), Geographical Indication (GI) and other handicraft products, will be set up in states. FM further added that states would be encouraged to set up such Unity Malls in the capital city or most prominent tourism centre or the financial capital and provide space for ODOPs and GI products of other states as well.