‘Flower-pot chori’ steals show after PM Modi’s Lucknow event

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lucknow for the inauguration of the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal on Thursday delivered a grand memorial to the city but also triggered an unexpected sideshow that raised fresh questions about civic sense.

As soon as the official programme ended and the Prime Minister departed, flower pots adorning the venue began disappearing in full public view.

The memorial complex and adjoining stretches, including the green corridor and Basant Kunj Road, had been lavishly decorated with potted plants sourced from several states. Within hours, the carefully arranged flowers appeared to turn into takeaways. People were seen calmly lifting pots, placing them on scooters and inside cars, and driving away as if the decorations were meant to be free souvenirs.

Videos circulating widely on social media show the flower-pot chori unfolding openly. Police personnel were present at the spot, watching the scene with visible calm.

In one clip, a man rides away on a scooter stacked with flower pots, a BJP flag fluttering at the front. In another, a woman in a burqa arrives on a scooter, swiftly picks up two or three pots and leaves without interruption.

Initially, a handful of people began removing the plants. Their confidence soon proved infectious. Others stopped their vehicles, joined in, and ensured that the venue was quickly stripped of much of its floral decoration.

One video captures a young man trying to appeal to the crowd’s conscience. He urges people to stop, saying such acts damage Lucknow’s image as a city known for its culture and ‘tehzeeb’.