Floods render thousands homeless in Manipur

Imphal: Hundreds of people have been affected by floods triggered by heavy rain in Manipur’s Imphal Valley, an official said on Wednesday.

The overflowing Imphal River has inundated several areas, with water entering hundreds of houses, affecting several thousand people who have subsequently taken shelter at nearby community halls, he said.

“Due to incessant rainfall, the riverbank has been breached near Keirang, Khabam and Lairiyengbam Leikai areas in Imphal East district and water gushed into several areas, inundating hundreds of houses. “Several areas in Heingang and Khurai assembly constituencies in Imphal East district have been badly affected, with floodwater at chest level in many parts,” he said. Although official figures are not yet available, the officer indicated that over 4,000 people may have been affected by the flood. The European Union (EU) on Wednesday announced a financial aid of Euro 250,000 (over Rs 22.6 million) to help people hit by a hailstorm and heavy rain in Manipur. The EU said the aid will be delivered by its humanitarian partner ADRA and will benefit more than 1,500 most vulnerable families.