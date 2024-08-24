Flood situation in Tripura improves as rain stops but 2 more people die

Agartala: Two more persons died in rain-related incidents in Tripura on Friday even as the overall flood situation improved, a senior official said.



With these deaths, since Monday 24 people have lost their lives in the flood and landslides, he said.

Addressing a press conference, Disaster Management Secretary Brijesh Pandey said the overall flood situation in the northeastern state improved in the last 24 hours as the rains stopped but Gomati river was still flowing above the danger level at Sonamura in Sepahijala district.

The rains have caused extensive damage to roads, power infrastructure, agriculture, properties and livestock, which is estimated to be around Rs 5,000 crore, he said.

A total of 1,28,00 people have taken shelter in 558 relief camps, he said.

Food packets were being distributed among the flood-hit people in Amarpur and Karbook subdivisions of Gomati district by helicopters as road connectivity was not yet restored, he added.

Pandey said Chief Minister Manik Saha conducted an aerial survey of South Tripura and Gomati districts during the day to assess the damage caused by the floods.

“The chief minister also inspected some relief camps and spoke to the people living there,” he said.

Two persons who went missing in the floods are yet to be found, he added.

Meanwhile, the Government of India has approved the release of Rs. 40 crore in advance as the central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to provide immediate relief to the flood-affected people in Tripura.

This decision comes as the state grapples with severe flooding that has displaced thousands and caused widespread damage.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, announced the decision on the X platform, emphasising the central

government’s commitment to supporting Tripura during this crisis.

“Given the flood situation in Tripura, the central government has approved the release of Rs. 40 crore in advance as the central share

from SDRF to provide relief to the affected people,” Amit Shah further stated.