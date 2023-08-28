Flood situation in Assam turns grim, toll rises to 15

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam turned grim on Monday with over 1.90 lakh people affected by the deluge and one person dying, according to an official bulletin.

Incessant rains in the higher altitudes have led to an increase in water levels of most rivers with many flowing above the danger mark in different parts of the state, it said.

Ferry services on the Brahmaputra river have been suspended in Guwahati, and at Nematighat in Jorhat due to the rising water levels.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said one death was reported from Demow in Sivasagar district, taking the toll to 15 in this year's flood.

As many as 17 districts are currently reeling under the deluge, affecting 1,90,675 people, it said. The worst hit is Lakhimpur district where 47,338 people have been affected, followed by Dhemaji with 40,997 affected population.

Altogether 427 people are taking refuge in two relief camps, while 45 relief distribution centres are functional.

Local administration and SDRF are carrying out rescue operations in different affected areas, the ASDMA said.

Among the major rivers flowing above the danger level is the Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Tezpur and Nematighat in Jorhat.

The Beki, Jia-Bharali, Disang, Dikhou and Subansiri rivers have also breached the red mark, the ASDMA bulletin said.

The Inland Water Transport Department said that ferry services in Guwahati will remain suspended from Tuesday in view of the rising water level of the Brahmaputra.

It also said that following incessant rain in higher altitudes leading to a surge in water levels of downstream rivers, ferry services between Nematighat and Majuli have been suspended.

The ASDMA said 8,086.40 hectares of cropland is currently under the floodwaters, and 1,30,514 animals have been affected, including 81,340 large animals and 11,886 poultry.

Breach of embankments by floodwaters were reported from two areas in Udalguri, and one each in Biswanath and Darrang, it said.

Roads, bridges, power poles and schools, among others, were also damaged in the flood, it added.Erosions were reported from Barpeta, Biswanath, Dhubri, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri, the ASDMA bulletin said.