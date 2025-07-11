‘Flood risk in 21 locations; 4 sites under severe condition’

New Delhi: The Central Water Commission (CWC) flagged flood concerns in 21 river monitoring sites across India, including four under severe flood conditions, according to its daily flood bulletin issued Thursday.

While no rivers have breached their highest flood levels (HFL), so far, four locations in Assam and Bihar are witnessing water levels that have crossed the danger mark.

The Dhansiri River in Assam’s Golaghat district, and the Bagmati and Gandak Rivers in Bihar are among the key rivers where levels remain critical, with rising or steady trends.

Seventeen additional sites are experiencing “above normal” flood situations, with water levels hovering between the warning and danger thresholds. These include river stretches across Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The situation in Assam remains a cause for concern, as the Barak, Kushiyara, and Katakhal rivers are showing rising trends in the Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts, respectively. Meanwhile, in Bihar, the Bagmati River at Runisaidpur and the Kosi River at Basua are also rising, though still below danger levels.

In Uttar Pradesh, multiple Ganga monitoring stations, including Fatehgarh, Garhmukteshwar, and Kachhla Bridge, reported levels above warning thresholds. The Ghagra River at Elginbridge and the Gandak at Khadda are also under close watch.

The bulletin also said that 25 reservoir sites across 13 states have reported inflows equal to or exceeding threshold limits.

These include major reservoirs such as Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, Almatti in Karnataka, Hirakud in Odisha, and the Indira Sagar and Bargi dams in Madhya Pradesh. Telangana’s Laxmi Barrage on the Godavari River saw one of the highest inflows with 18,000 cumecs, while the Indira Sagar Reservoir in Madhya Pradesh received an inflow of 11,000 cumecs.

Other affected states with active inflow forecasts include Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, with water levels being closely monitored at sites like Maithon, Panchat, Gosikhurd, Mettur, and Kangsabati.