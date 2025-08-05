Flood fury devastates Uttar Pradesh; 14 dead

Lucknow: Swollen rivers, continuous downpours, and overflowing drains have pushed large parts of northern India into a severe crisis, with Uttar Pradesh among the worst affected. Fourteen people have died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours as floods inundate 17 districts, destroy homes, and displace thousands, officials said on Monday.

In Sitapur, two teenage girls died when a wall collapsed on their hut during heavy rain. In Budaun, two young brothers, aged 9 and 14, drowned in a flooded pit.

In Varanasi, the sacred ghats have disappeared beneath the swelling Ganga River. With the famed Manikarnika and Harishchandra cremation grounds now underwater, grieving families have turned to rooftops of nearby buildings for last rites. Soaked firewood and crowded spaces have forced multiple pyres to burn simultaneously, including in residential lanes.

All 84 ghats are submerged. Boats now navigate neighbourhoods once bustling with bikes and rickshaws. Over 10,000 shopkeepers have vacated flooded markets.

In Lucknow, over 50 hours of rain have paralysed daily life. Gomti Nagar is flooded with sewage and rainwater.

Schools in at least 12 districts remained shut on Monday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deployed his “Team-11” to oversee relief and instructed district officials to remain stationed in affected zones and ensure no delay in providing aid. Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami confirmed that more than 84,000 people in 400 villages are affected, and over 4,000 hectares of farmland are submerged.

Emergency teams with 490 boats are active. Over 76,000 meals have been served, and 29 community kitchens have been established, officials said.

With rain forecast in 45 districts, experts warn of worsening conditions. “Without sustained investments in drainage infrastructure, floodplain regulation, and early warning systems, such devastation will become an annual tragedy,” they said.

Rain wreaks havoc in north

Meanwhile, three people drowned in Uttarakhand and another three killed in Himachal Pradesh when their vehicle fell into a gorge after skidding off a wet road, as rain continued to wreak havoc in the region.

In Rajasthan, CM Bhajanlal Sharma conducted an aerial survey in Sawai Madhopur district to assess the damage caused by flood-like situation following heavy rainfall.

The state has been predicted to witness heavy to moderate rain in some districts over the next two to three days.