Flood alert in Bihar after release of water from Valmikinagar, Birpur barrages

Patna: The Bihar government has sounded an alert for floods along swollen Kosi, Gandak and Ganga rivers in northern and central parts of the state following the release of water from Valmikinagar and Birpur barrages on Saturday, a senior official said. A total of 5.7 cusecs of water was released from Birpur Barrage on Kosi River till noon, the highest in the recent past, Santosh Kumar Mall, Principal Secretary of the state Water Resources Department said. He added that all safety measures are being ensured for securing the embankments. Similarly, 4.20 lakh cusecs of water was released from Valmikinagar Barrage till noon. "The water level of several rivers has been rising across the state, following continuous rainfall over the past two-three days. Incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal has also led to rivers touching or flowing above the danger level at several places in the bordering districts," the senior official said.

Following the heavy discharge of water from these two barrages, the excess river water entered low-lying areas in Jogapatti, Nautan, Gaunaha, Bagaha-1, Bagaha-2, Ramnagar, Majhaulia and Narkatiaganj blocks in West Champaran and several areas of East Champaran, officials said. An alert has already been sounded in several districts of Bihar as the IMD predicted heavy rain and warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of the state. Heavy rain is likely in West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Jehanabad, Madhubani and Bhojpur districts, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on Friday said. "These districts are at risk of low to moderate flash floods over the next 24 hours," it said. The state disaster management department asked the administration of the districts to remain on alert and take preventive measures in the wake of the forecast. Around 12 districts situated along the Ganga, including Buxar, Bhojpur, Saran, Patna, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger and Bhagalpur, are already experiencing a flood-like situation, and nearly 13.5 lakh people living in low-lying areas have been affected by rising water levels of rivers, following torrential rainfall, officials said. A large number of people from the affected districts have been evacuated and brought to relief camps, they said.