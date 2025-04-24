Flight Lieutenant Siddharth’s sacrifice will continue to inspire youth, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday visited the residence of Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav, who passed away after his Jaguar aircraft crashed on April 2, in Rewari to express his heartfelt condolences.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and assured the grieving family of all possible support from the Haryana government.

The Chief Minister said that the entire nation stands proud of the selfless sacrifice made by Flight Lieutenant Yadav. “His sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations to serve their country. At such a young age, Siddharth achieved new heights in the sky, and even in his final moments, he ensured the safety of hundreds of innocents by diverting the aircraft away from populated areas,” Saini added.

Flight Lieutenant Yadav’s Jaguar aircraft crashed in the fields of Suvarda village, approximately 12 km from the city, after taking off during a training sortie in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

His fellow Manoj Kumar was also aboard during the practice session. Realising the imminent danger, Siddharth directed Manoj to eject from the plane and skillfully manoeuvred it away from populated areas, ultimately sacrificing his life in the crash to prevent greater loss of life and property.