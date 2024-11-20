Fixed match to save crony capitalists, ordinary investors losing: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that there was a “fixed match” going on to protect crony capitalists and said ordinary investors will be the biggest loser in it.

In a video titled “Buch Stops here”, Rahul Gandhi targets SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and businessman Gautam Adani, as he discusses the issue of safeguarding investors’ savings with his colleague and party leader Pawan Khera and veteran journalist Sucheta Dalal.

In the over 8-minute video conversation, Gandhi accuses SEBI under chairperson Buch of failing to protect investor wealth, instead, he said it “safeguarded” corporate giants like the Adani Group.

“Are your investments safe? When the match is fixed, then everyone loses and the common investor loses the most,” he alleged in a post on X, while sharing the video.

Khera also shared the video and said, “What is the impact of a seemingly compromised SEBI on the stock markets? Watch this enlightening discussion with @suchetadalal - somebody who has been covering the markets for almost 4 decades.”

He said together, we dissect the real cost of this crony capitalism’ not just in terms of lost savings but also the erosion of trust and opportunity for millions of hardworking Indians.