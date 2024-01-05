Five of six accused give consent for polygraph test

NEW DELHI: Five of the six accused persons arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach on Friday gave their consent before a court here to conduct their polygraph test.



Additional Sessions Judge Hardeeep Kaur also extended the police custody of all the accused persons — Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Azad, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat — by eight days.

The accused, excluding Azad, gave their consent for the test before the court.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two persons — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.