Five of family killed after car hits container in Gujarat

VADODARA: Two couples and a toddler were killed when their car rammed into a stationary container on a highway near Vadodara city in Gujarat, police said on Monday.



The accident took place late Sunday night when two men, their wives and two children, all belonging to the same family, were on their way back in the car from Karjan taluka in Vadodara district, an official from Kapurai police station said.

The car hit the container parked on a roadside, he said.

The two couples and a one-year-old child died on the spot, while the other 4-year-old child suffered injuries, the official said.

Police and a fire rescue team rushed to the spot

and pulled out the victims from the mangled car,

he added.