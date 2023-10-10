Five Mizoram independent MLAs resign

AIZAWL: Five independent MLAs of Mizoram tendered their resignation on Tuesday, less than a month before the November 7 Assembly election in the northeastern state.



The five who resigned are V L Zaithanzama of Aizawl West-III constituency, Vanlalthlana of Aizawl North-II, Lalchhuanthanga of Aizawl South II, C Lalsawivunga of Aizawl South-I and Vanlalhlana of Aizawl North-I constituency.

They originally belonged to the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) but contested as independents as in 2018, when the last election was held, it was not registered as a political party.

Their resignation from the membership of the legislative Assembly is crucial as they will now be able to file nominations on the ZPM ticket, they said.

With this the total number of resignations from the 40-member Assembly has risen to seven.

Earlier, Congress MLA K T Rokhaw and former minister K Beichhua had resigned as MLA.