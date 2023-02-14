Five killed in road accident in Pune

Pune (MAHA): Five women were killed and three others were injured when a SUV knocked them down while they were crossing the Nashik-Pune highway along with others in Pune, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a group of 17 women was crossing the highway near Shiroli village, about 50 km from Pune city, to reach a marriage hall for catering work, an official said. “These women had come from Pune city for catering work at a marriage hall located along the Pune-Nashik highway. While they were crossing the highway, an SUV crashed into them. The SUV driver than speed ahead before taking a U-turn and driving back towards Pune,” a police officer said.

While two women died on the spot, three others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, he said, adding three women are hospitalised.