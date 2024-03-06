MillenniumPost
Five killed in Andhra Pradesh road accident

BY MPost6 March 2024 5:18 PM GMT

Five members of a family, including a newly-wed couple, died in a road accident in Nandyala district on Wednesday morning when the car they were travelling in hit a parked truck, a police official said.

Nandyala district Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveera Reddy said the family was returning from a visit to a temple in Tirupati and the accident occurred at Nallagatla village at 5.15 am on Wednesday.

The victims hailed from Secunderabad. Police notified relatives and initiated legal procedures.

