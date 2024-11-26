Five killed, 4 injured in Hardoi road accident

Lucknow: In a tragic accident on Monday morning, five baratis lost their lives and four others sustained critical injuries when their Bolero collided head-on with a bus near Gauri intersection in Hardoi district.

The accident occurred around 3 am as the victims were returning to Hardoi after attending a wedding ceremony in Kanpur.

The collision was so nasty that the Bolero split into several parts, with debris scattered up to 50 ft from the crash site. According to the police, nine people were traveling in the Bolero, which collided with a speeding bus coming from the opposite direction.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrific, with the mangled remains of car trapping the victims inside. Local police and passersby worked together to extricate the passengers from the wreckage. Five people were declared dead on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries later. The four injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to the Lucknow Trauma Center due to the severity of their injuries.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nripendra Kumar stated that preliminary investigations suggest high speed and reduced visibility, possibly due to fog or driver fatigue, may have caused the accident. The bus driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. The police are conducting a search to locate the driver. ASP Kumar said the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident. “Efforts are being made to provide them with the best possible treatment,” he said.