Five including 2 children killed in road accident in UP's Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP): Five persons, including two children, were killed while another sustained injuries on Friday after a speeding car they were travelling in rammed into a divider and collided with a truck on the other side of the road here on Friday, police said.

Mainpuri SP Ganesh Prasad Saha told PTI, "Six persons, all residents of Mainpuri district, were going to Chhibramau in Kannauj district after attending a birthday party in Agra.

"At about 12.40 pm, the car lost control near Nagla Taal in the Bewar police station area and rammed into a divider before colliding with a truck on the other side of the road with heavy traffic movement."

Five occupants of the car died on the spot while a girl named Aradhya (11) suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the UP University of Medical Sciences at Saifai in Etawah district, the SP said.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Chauhan (35), who was driving the car, his wife Puja (33), their daughter Ashi (8), niece Ani (7), and Chauhan's sister Sujat (30), police said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, they added.