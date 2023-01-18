Five get life term for killing woman for dowry in UP

Ballia (UP): Five people have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for burning alive a pregnant woman for dowry here in 2019.

District Judge Jitendra Kumar Pandey on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts.

According to the district government advocate Sanjeev Kumar Singh, 25-year-old Bindu was harassed by her in-laws who had demanded that her parents gift her a motorcycle and Rs 2 lakh cash.

On March 30, 2019, she was burnt alive while she was sleeping, Singh said, adding the woman was pregnant at the time of her death.

Following a complaint lodged by Bindu’s father, a case was registered against her husband Sangram Yadav, elder brother-in-law Satyendra, father-in-law Dharam Chandra and two women Pushpa Devi and Sharda Devi.