Five from ECR honoured

Hajipur: One officer and four employees of the East Central Railway (ECR) were honoured with the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Awards.

The Civil Engineering Construction Shield was jointly awarded to ECR, Central Railway and South Central Railway. General Manager Chhatrasal Singh received the shield on behalf of the ECR.

The awardees include Senior Divisional Operations Manager of Dhanbad Division Anjay Tiwari; Senior Section Engineer Kunj Bihari Lal; Accounts Assistant Praveen Ranjan; Shyam Sundar Prasad working as Pointsman in Sonpur Division; and Senior CC Sanjeev Kumar.