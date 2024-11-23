Fishing vessel collides with Indian Naval Unit off Goa

Goa: A serious maritime incident occurred on the evening of November 21 when the Indian fishing vessel ‘Marthoma’, carrying a crew of 13, collided with an Indian Naval unit approximately 70 nautical miles northwest of Goa. The collision, which involved an Indian naval submarine, prompted immediate Search and Rescue (SAR) operations coordinated by the Indian Navy.

In a swift response, the Navy deployed six ships and aircraft to the area to assist in the rescue efforts. As of this morning, 11 of the 13 crew members from the ‘Marthoma’ have been successfully rescued, with ongoing operations to locate the remaining two individuals.

The search is being coordinated with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai, which is overseeing the mobilization of additional resources. The Indian Coast Guard has also contributed to the SAR operations, deploying extra assets to the scene to bolster the existing efforts.

Spokesperson for the Indian Navy confirmed that the cause of the collision is currently under investigation, with a thorough inquiry expected to follow the completion of the search operations. The Navy expressed its commitment to ensuring the safety of maritime activities in the region and is working closely with various agencies to understand the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

As the search continues, families of the missing crew members are anxiously awaiting updates. The Indian Navy urged anyone with information that may assist in the SAR efforts to come forward, emphasising the importance of maritime safety and vigilance in preventing such incidents in the future.