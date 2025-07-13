Fisheries to get industry-level boost, tech support for fisherfolk: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that the state government is committed to uplifting the traditionally marginalised fisherfolk by modernising fisheries as a full-fledged industry and providing youth with employment through sectoral reforms and infrastructure investment. Addressing the State-level Nishadraj Sammelan in Ujjain, the Chief Minister inaugurated fisheries development projects worth over Rs 114.65 crore, including a virtual ground-breaking of 453 smart fish parlours costing Rs 22.65 crore and a Rs 92 crore cage culture project in the Indira Sagar Dam involving 3,360 cages. “Maharaj Nishadraj was the first to recognise Lord Ram’s greatness. Inspired by that legacy, our government acknowledges the fisher community’s courage and contributions,” said Yadav. “Fishery is no longer a traditional occupation but a growing industry, and we are extending it the same support as other industries,” he also said.

Highlighting government efforts, he said an ultra-modern aquarium park is being developed in Bhopal at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Around 430 motorcycles with ice boxes were distributed to fisherfolk to help in fish preservation and transport. The state’s fish production stood at 3.81 lakh metric tonnes in 2024–25, covering 4.4 lakh hectares. The CM also announced a Rs 217 crore hatchery to boost seed production and reduce dependency on Bengal. He noted that women are emerging as leaders in fisheries, and startups are embracing modern technologies in the sector.

Ministers Gautam Tetwal and Narayan Singh Panwar, PS Fisheries Davindra Pal Ahuja and MD Fisheries Federation Nidhi Nivedita attended the event. The event also featured an anti-drug pledge, aligning with the government’s July 15–30 de-addiction campaign. CM Yadav urged citizens to adopt a progressive mindset and avoid wasteful spending. Senior leaders, including local MPs and MLAs, were present at the gathering attended by hundreds of fisherfolk.

