Fisheries Start-up Conclave 2.0 inaugural in Hyderabad to enhance innovation

HYDERABAD: The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying (MoFAH&D), initiated the Fisheries Start-up Conclave 2.0 in Hyderabad, Telangana, aimed at increasing innovation and entrepreneurship in the fishery sector.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Minister of State SP Singh Baghel, and NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand inaugurated the event. The conclave included the launch of the Fisheries Start-up Grand Challenge 2.0, which aimed to assist fisheries manufacturing and related start-ups.

The Fisheries Start-up Grand Challenge 2.0 will offer Rs 1 crore in grant funding to 10 winning start-ups, enabling them to scale up their solutions through structured incubation assistance. Institutions like the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology and the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) will guide and support start-ups in capacity building, manufacturing infrastructure, and technology developments.

The initiative is likely to improve aquaculture’s sustainability, efficiency, and production, guaranteeing long-term expansion and modernisation of the fisheries sector.

While holding the conclave, the NFDP Mobile Application was initiated to enhance reach of benefits under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana’ (PM-MKSSY).

Available from the Google Play Store now, the application will facilitate digital registration for farmers, fishers, vendors, and processors and incorporate them into the formal financial and welfare system.

The NFDP App offers financial assistance, insurance, training schemes, and cooperative development, with Rs 100 as self-registration and Rs 76 as registration through VLEs of CSCs. With more than 19 lakh registered users, the platform increases market connectivity and digital empowerment, bringing fisheries schemes within reach.